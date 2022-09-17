The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

'Green goals easy on a full stomach': analyst Cheryl Kalisch Gordon recommends long-term view at Nuffield conference

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated September 18 2022 - 12:34am, first published September 17 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior commodities analyst Cheryl Kalisch Gordon travelled to Tamworth last week to attend the Nuffield Australia conference. Picture from file

Inflation may replaced sustainability as the word on everyone's lips, but a Rabobank analyst still believes it's a long-term imperative on the region's agriculture sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.