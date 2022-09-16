A MODERATE flood warning has been issued for Tamworth as flooding takes hold across the city.
The BoM has upgraded the flood warning for the Peel River after Goonoo Goonoo Creek and the Cockburn Rivers rose.
The flooding has already seen several major roads including Calala Lane and Scott Road closed after the Goonoo Goonoo Creek broke its banks in several places.
Tamworth Regional Council has issued an urgent alert for anyone in the Gipps Street car park to move their cars as the Peel River breaks its banks.
The Gipps Street area is already under water.
The BoM expects the Peel River to hit moderate flood levels at 11am in the city.
It predicts the peak of 5.10m about 4pm on Friday with moderate flooding.
The BoM said moderate flooding could occur along the Namoi River at Wee Waa (Glencoe). Minor flooding is possible elsewhere Gunnedah and downstream, the service said.
The SES expects the Namoi River at Gunnedah could reach the minor flood level of 7.30m on Saturday night, while the river at Boggabri could reach 7m on Sunday morning.
The Narrabri Creek at Narrabri is expected to hit the minor flood level of 4.90m on Friday afternoon.
"River flows from the Peel River and its tributaries are expected to combine with the outflows from Keepit Dam and Mooki River flows to cause minor flooding along the Namoi River at Gunnedah and Boggabri over the weekend," the BoM warned.
"Due to heavy rainfall around the Mt Kaputar region, river levels along the Namoi River at Narrabri are expected to rise earlier than upstream locations and may reach the minor flood level Friday afternoon.
"Further downstream along the Namoi River Wee Waa may reach the moderate flood level, and Bugilbone and Goangra may reach the minor flood level over the weekend."
A FLOOD warning has been issued for Tamworth after more than 70mm of rain fell across the city overnight.
The Peel River has already reached minor flood levels on Friday morning in Tamworth, with more water expected to flow into the river system as the day goes on.
More than 60mm of rain has fallen at Nundle, where the Peel River starts, and locals have reported rivers and creeks are roaring already.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) expects the Peel River to reach 3m about 9am at the Tamworth Road Bridge, with further rises possible.
The official rain gauge at the Tamworth Airport recorded 51mm of rain overnight but East Tamworth locals woke up to 70mm in the gauge.
South Tamworth residents have reported at least 60mm in the backyard gauges this morning, while Gunnedah has recorded 50mm.
The SES expects water across low-lying roads and is warning motorists not ro drive through flooded roads or causeways.
More to come.
