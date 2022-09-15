The flood-prone town of Woolomin will get warning of an oncoming flash flood, thanks to a new early-warning system installed on a small creek.
Tamworth Regional Council manager of strategy, assets and design Graeme McKenzie said under some modelled water scenarios, the village could face the same sort of inland tsunami that wiped out communities near Toowoomba in the 2011 Queensland floods.
Until recently there would have been little or no warning of the oncoming tragedy, because Duncan's Creek was unmonitored.
"We haven't seen that big wall of water, but potentially," he said.
"That was astronomical I think it was, well, in excess of the 1000 year storm.
"If climate change is a thing that's driving that, at least being aware of what the behaviour is, and what to do is the critical part."
Armed with a new early warning system informed by weather modelling, emergency services like the State Emergency Service will be able to give an alert days in advance, he said.
SES New England North West commander Superintendent Mitch Parker said the service will use the new technology to improve their intelligence to protect communities in the region.
"Woolomin can be [a high risk location] in terms of flash flooding," he sad.
"The current gauges the BoM have installed are just on the Peel, either upstream or downstream of the town. By adding these additional gauges on systems such as Duncan's Creek, it enables us to get more accurate information."
Mr McKenzie said council modelling shows that, in the worst-case 100 year flood, as much as a metre of water could go through parts of the town. Some residences are at higher risks than others, he said.
Getting warnings early is particularly significant for Woolomin because the road out of town tends to be among the first things to flood. Woolomin could be evacuated before that happened, he said.
"The beauty of the system is that we should get warning in advance," he said.
"Before the gauge and this system was in place, people would look out their front doors and say Duncan's creeks well and truly up what's going on, and they would have no real warning. So that's the beauty of this system. It's a significant step forward."
The system is automated. It works by automatically texting council and SES staff of an imminent event, who can then update their own manually-controlled warnings and alerts if needed.
"This takes it even further. With the gauge, there's also some clever modeling and programming that then takes what's happening in the river, but also takes predicted rainfall from the Bureau of Meteorology to then predict what could happen," he said.
"So that's a really big step forward, because with the Bureau of Meteorology, they issue flood warnings now, but they don't issue them for areas that are considered flash flood areas. So things that have generally got a shorter duration of about six hours."
Emergency services and council staff will travel to Woolomin on Saturday to update the community on the new system.
Members of the community are invited to attend the meeting at Woolomin Community Hall from 10.30am on Saturday.
The new early warning system has been funded jointly by the state government, Tamworth Regional Council and the Commonwealth. The project was managed by Tamworth council senior stormwater engineer Aidan Pugh.
It was developed after a 2012 flood study identified the risk to the community.
In the decade since, the residents of Woolomin have received another safety improvement: mobile phone coverage, thanks to a brand-new tower.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
