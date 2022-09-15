The Northern Daily Leader
Austin Alfonso Redondo sentenced for dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated September 15 2022 - 5:08am, first published 4:00am
Facebook scammer sentenced for taking hundreds of dollars from victim

A man who blocked a person on Facebook after he received hundreds of dollars in payment for an item he had for sale has been sentenced.

