Memories of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, in Tamworth in 1977

By Chad Watson
September 18 2022 - 4:00pm
The Queen, ever observant, wanted to know why the Tamworth students were in different school uniforms in 1977. All eyes were on Katrina Telfer - the diminutive student in the darker tunic, pictured centre - when she explained to Her Majesty.

It was a day for the history books when more than 15,000 people gathered to greet the royal couple when they visited Tamworth in NSW's north east, on March 11, 1977.

