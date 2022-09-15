The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

More heavy rain across the Tamworth and Gunnedah region could see riverine flooding

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
Updated September 15 2022 - 5:46am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bureau of Meteorology has declared a La Nina event

A deluge expected between Thursday and Friday is likely to see riverine flooding along sections of the Peel River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.