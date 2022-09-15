Trade your job for a career Advertising Feature

Live Train and Work is intentionally timed from 5.30pm to 7.30pm to accommodate for communities and business obligations, by providing access outside of traditional working hours.

Live, Train and Work in Tamworth, is an event that will showcase opportunities that exist in our community to live, train and work.

Tamworth is a vibrant community, providing access to a range of employment and training opportunities.

The event is devised to promote Tamworth as a whole and what occupations, career pathways and training opportunities are available in the region by speaking directly with representatives from training organisations, service providers and employers.

"We aim to show students, parents, jobseekers, and those people just wanting to explore careers, what is available here without having to look outside the region," a spokesperson said the event said.

There will be prospective employers looking for young people leaving school to engage in traineeships and apprenticeships or offering information about what can be achieved whilst at school.

TAFE NSW will be present to provide information supporting young people interest in Vocational courses and school-based traineeships or apprenticeships whilst at school.

UNE will be on hand to provide information sessions on tertiary pathways to students and the community.

The event is free and runs from 5.30-7.30pm on October 18 at the Tamworth Town Hall in Fitzroy Street and the adjacent UNE Centre.

Businesses that would like to participate still have time to register by contacting Careers Network on 02 6763 4800.

