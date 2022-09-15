Gunnedah has been painted red in support of the Red Devils' quest to end the longest premiership drought in the Central North competition.
It's been 52 years since the proud club last lifted the symbol of first grade supremacy - the Heath Shield, and equally as long since they last hosted the grand final.
Ahead of Saturday's decider against Narrabri, local businesses and residents, have adorned their shopfronts, windows, fences and mailboxes in the Red Devils' colours and with messages of support. Even one of the local churches has been overcome by Devils fever.
The billboard at the Gunnedah Christ Church has been draped in red and a message reading 'Go Red Devils!!!; The only time you'll see Christians praying for devils!!!'.
The town's most recent Wallaby - Harry Wilson - has also expressed his support.
"G'day Gunnedah Red Devils boys. Firstly congratulations on making the the grand final. that in itself is a huge achievement and something you should all be proud of," he said in a video message.
"I know how big it is for the Gunn community, you guys being in the grand final, I know dad's driving down from Brisbane, he said he can't miss a 52 year hoodoo.
"To be that team to break that hoodoo would be pretty special.
"So boys go out there, get the win, have fun and make sure you enjoy a few celebration beers after the game."
One person who knows what winning a grand final feels like is Mike Hennessy.
The long-timer former coach and life member was part of the victorious 1970's side.
In his early 20's at the time, he said he can still remember it like yesterday.
"I can remember the butterflies I had prior to running on, and I was playing out of position "usually a breakaway, he started on the wing), and that gave me even more butterflies," Hennessy reflected.
"Our legendary coach Alan Cameron said to me, 'Hennesssy, the grand final I'm putting you on the wing', so for the next 14 nights I didn't sleep".
"But anyway it all worked out well in the end."
Cameron came to the club with the pedigree of playing 20 tests for the Wallabies and captaining them on four occasions, and would go on to be named coach of the Red Devils' side of the first 25 years.
"He had a really steely resolve," Hennessy said.
"You didn't question anything he said, you just did it.
"Not that he was severe or cranky or anything like that, he was just a brilliant individual. And he had great intuition."
Despite hosting the grand final, they didn't actually get to play at their home ground.
Back then they played at the Gunnedah Showground, but as Hennessy recalled due to "reasons beyond our control", the game was moved to Kitchener Park.
Prevailing 14-12 over Quirindi, after trailing 9-3 at half-time, it saw the Red Devils crowned champions for the second time in nine years (they won in 1962), and was something very special to be a part of.
"It just cements friendships when you win the grand final," he said.
"A lot of people never win a grand final. So when you do it gives you this added connection to your teammates.
"Hopefully that's what the present team will experience."
He sees similarities between the two sides. For one there is "a great spirit" amongst the current side, "just as there was back in 1970".
"You can feel the spirit. Without them actually saying it you can just feel it amongst them," he said.
"Daniel Martin's done a terrific job getting to this level."
"It's all got a very good feel about it."
Locals can also show their support on Saturday by purchasing "supporter packs". The packs cost $10 and include a supporter flag and five temporary tattoos and are being sold at the club on Friday afternoon/night. They can also be delivered if needed.
