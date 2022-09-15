The local hockey season is set for a 'Super Saturday' finale.
In what will be a grand final extravaganza it will be wall-to-wall games as the final junior and senior premiers for 2022 are decided.
The first time the Tamworth Hockey Association have combined the junior and senior grand finals on the one day, president Ross Briggs said they "wanted to have it as a big event to finish off our first real full season for three years".
"It's normally been sort of spread over Saturday/Sunday and the juniors on the Saturday and the seniors on the Sunday, so we thought we'd try and do a bit of a gala day and get as many as we can to the to the fields, and it also gives people a bit of a chance to have a recovery day after celebrating or commiserating the result," Briggs said.
Starting with the under-11s girls grand final at 8.30am on Saturday morning and concluding with the men's first grade between South United and Kiwis from 5.30pm, he said it is something they are keen to continue with into the future.
"We want to make it a bit of a big gala day, big family sort of day of enjoying a great level of hockey and wrapping up our season," he said
Some of the grand finals have already been played. The under-15 girls and boys, and under-18s girls were on Monday night and the masters men and women on Wednesday night.
Both have, Briggs said, been well attended.
The third and fourth grade women will then be played on Friday night.
The men's grand finals will have a Souths/Kiwis flavour to them with the two clubs to meet in all three grades. Flames and Tudor Wests will meanwhile contest the first and second grade women's.
"Despite the weather today it's looking really good for Saturday, and should be should be a great day," Briggs said.
