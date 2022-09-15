It's just one month away from final HSC exams and hundreds of students from around the Tamworth region have come together to get pointers from HSC experts.
The Education Day run by Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School, allowed students to get pointers from the very people who could be marking their exams.
It's an opportunity that students have missed out on since 2019 thanks to COVID-19.
Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School year 12 student Aaron Humbert, said having a whole day with teachers who know the syllabus intimately gives them a lot of useful insights.
"Often some of the teachers today have written some of the textbooks that we're learning from," he said.
"That allows you to cover content and revise stuff in a bit more detail than you might have originally learned."
This is a feeling shared by Ashton Mace from Armidale Secondary College who's actually in year 11, but looking to get ahead with his studies.
Ashton said it's really helpful to learn directly from those who could be assessing his essays and know a bit more about what's on their mind during marking.
"In lecture one, one of our lecturers is a marker for the HSC," he said.
For Calli Nagle from Calrossy Anglican School, it's also a great opportunity for students from all over the region to get on the same page as they approach their final exams.
"It definitely gives closure that everyone's on the same page, because what these lectures are covering is basically what we've covered in class, but in a bit more detail," she said.
"So it's good to have a different perspective, but 's not completely different from what we've studied."
Much like Calli, Kayla Bailey from Tamworth High school said it's great to look at how other people approach the exams.
"Looking at what other students have focused in on in their questions ... it's been really helpful to do that," she said.
One of the biggest things the lecturers have tried to impress on the students has been the importance of using the essay question to prompt a genuine response.
According to one of the lecturers, senior HSC marker Louise Gillett one of the keys is to use a combination of ideas from the text together to form an argument.
"What we want to see is that genuine attempt to marry the ideas of the text and allow the ideas of that question to be food for thought," she said.
"Essentially if I had to break it down to a phrase that I kept repeating today 'you need to use the question to unlock the text'."
But it's not just the technical side Ms Gillett said the students have to master.
An equally important part of preparation she say was student ability to prepare emotionally and mentally.
"Yes you have to time, and yes you have to churn out an essay," she said.
"But I said 'I'd really like for you to just practice cultivating that mindset'.
"The mindset would be to let go of fear to center yourself and just spend some time with the question.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
