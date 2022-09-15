The Northern Daily Leader
Don't judge Mitchell O'Keefe on single 'brain snap': Dean Hoy

Mark Bode
Mark Bode
Updated September 15 2022 - 4:58am, first published 4:55am
Mitchell O'Keefe (front row, second left) has enjoyed great success at OVA including this season's minor premiership. Picture by Zac Lowe

Moore Creek coach Dean Hoy has expressed remorse over "heat of the moment" comments he made after a controversial incident in the side's major semi-final loss to OVA.

