Moore Creek coach Dean Hoy has expressed remorse over "heat of the moment" comments he made after a controversial incident in the side's major semi-final loss to OVA.
Hoy, the Mountain Goats' goalkeeper, was highly critical of Mitchell O'Keefe after the OVA veteran took a quick free kick that resulted in him scoring an empty-net goal in Mushies' 2-0 win at Riverside last Saturday.
O'Keefe - the head of Northern Inland Football - has apologised over the incident, saying his "poor sportsmanship" was the result of a "brain fart".
He also said the incident had "taken a seriously deep toll" on his mental health.
Read also:
O'Keefe's goal came after Hoy was penalised for handling the ball outside the box.
Hoy then gave the ball to O'Keefe, who took the quick free kick - which was within the rules of the game but not its spirit.
After reading the Leader's report on the incident on Sunday night, Hoy called O'Keefe.
"And he, realistically, didn't sound like he was in a good spot," Hoy said.
Hoy said he was emotionally "a bit raw" when he initially commented on O'Keefe's act.
"I think Mitch's mental health is a bit more important than what's gone on," Hoy said, adding that he "probably didn't take that into account to start with by giving him a spray".
Hoy said while O'Keefe had erred, he did not believe that O'Keefe's action was done consciously.
"He's a mate of mine," said the veteran Tamworth sportsman. "And he might have f**ked up [but] that's part and parcel about what happens in life - everyone's messed up."
Hoy said O'Keefe had done a lot for Tamworth soccer since Northern NSW Football appointed him Northern Inland regional football officer this year.
He should not be judged based by "a brain snap", the Goats mentor added.
"You can't crucify a man on one thing. He continues to work hard and kick goals for Tamworth soccer."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.