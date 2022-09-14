The Northern Daily Leader
Packed Armidale Town Hall and Armidale Regional Council counsultation about proposed Special Rate Variation

By Rachel Gray
September 14 2022 - 11:00pm
Armidale ratepayer William Morton says a land rate hike of 50 per cent would drive newcomers away and force locals deeper into poverty.

