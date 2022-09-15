COUNTRY music singer Sarah Leete will play Tamworth, Armidale and Glen Innes as she hits the road for her spring tour this week.
The 19-date run will see her snake her way from the county music capital, Tamworth, through the NSW heartland to the Mildura Country Music Festival and back up the east coast, incorporating stops in Canberra and Brisbane.
It will culminate with her final show at the Tatts Hotel in Inverell on November 18.
The music industry has struggled over the past few years with performers kept off the road due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Sarah toured extensively through regional and metropolitan Australia before the pandemic and has performed at the Gympie Emerging Artist Showcase and Tamworth Country Music Festival.
Locking herself away in a room during the 2020, she emerged with a batch of fresh songs.
Her latest single Girl Next Door aims to showcase her straight-shooting storytelling, infused with catchy melodies.
Sarah's love for music began at a young age and she has been writing her own songs and playing guitar since she was 13-years-old.
"Girl Next Door is about leaving home and coming back again to all you left behind," Sarah said.
"I wrote (it) late last year while getting my childhood home ready to put up for sale.
"After the last few years that I've had, it really has me thinking about the past.
"The girl I used to live next door to used to play electric guitar and I would hear it through my window while I was learning to play.
"It ticks all the boxes for me sonically and it's something I'm really proud of."
Originally from the Central Coast, she now calls town of Baan Baa in the Narrabri Shire home.
After graduating from CMAA Academy of Country Music in 2016 on a full scholarship, she was awarded a Young Regional Artist Scholarship to record her debut self-titled EP just eight months later.
At the Tamworth Country Music Festival, she created the Write Like a Girl Songwriters Round performance with Hayley Marsten, believing her fellow female performers being overlooked for similar gigs.
She has also organised her own tours of Central Australia 2016 and 2018.
"I really have tried to be quite intentional with being honest and relatable, both who I am as a person and in my music," Sarah said.
"I would love to just be able to make a living touring, releasing and playing my own music. Anything on top of that is a genuine bonus."
Sarah Leete will play The Press on Thursday, September 15.
Tickets are on sale now at https://www.sarahleetemusic.com/tour.
