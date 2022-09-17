LOCAL beekeepers have described new Varroa Mite Emergency Orders as a "good thing", because "it gives you a bit of faith in what they [the DPI] are doing".
Beekeepers will be required to increase their surveillance in the fight against the potentially devastating varroa mite, which was first detected by the government's sentinel hives near the Port of Newcastle in June.
The deadly mite was also detected at hives in Narrabri.
NSW Apiarists Association Tamworth Branch President Ray Hull said it's not a big change for beekeepers because they have been doing a lot of surveillance anyway.
"It just means they will have to keep doing that," he said.
"Its been good in the blue zone, we're fine. Everything is easy we've just got a bit more work to do. As far as I understand it, the DPI has done an awesome job in doing what they've done. We're on track to eradicate it."
Agriculture minister Dugald Saunders said the new orders, issued last week, will give beekeepers greater flexibility to continue with their operations.
The latest changes require beekeepers to alcohol wash a portion of their hives at least every 16 weeks, and to report the results to NSW Department of Primary Industries.
"The surveillance undertaken as part of the varroa response, combined with the surveillance as hives moved to pollination, help provide greater confidence about the extent of the current incursion," Mr Saunders said.
"That means we can give beekeepers the flexibility they need to continue essential business operations while still maintaining strong biosecurity protocols to ensure we stay on top of this destructive pest."
The new order means registered commercial beekeepers in the blue general emergency zone can to move or sell queens (and escort bees), or queen cells, to another registered beekeeper, within the blue general zone or the purple surveillance emergency zone.
Queen breeders must complete training, comply with alcohol wash requirements, and keep records of sales.
We are committed to working with industry and the community to eradicate varroa mite in NSW.- Dugald Saunders, Agriculture Minister
Another change will allow beekeepers in red eradication zones, including Narrabri and Coffs Harbour, to manage swarming by returning extracted honey supers immediately to the hive from which they were removed after honey extraction.
"We are committed to working with industry and the community to eradicate varroa mite in NSW, while doing so in a way that allows industry to continue normal operations where it is safe to do so," Mr Saunders said.
As for the season ahead, Mr Hull said the rain has caused some issues with getting onto some sites.
"Access to paddocks is limited at this stage," he said.
"Some of the trees are starting to struggle because it's too wet. We've just got to find a hard site that we can get bees onto, we've just got to pick and choose a little bit."
Beekeepers can report results of alcohol washes to NSW DPI by calling 1800 084 881 or via the online form at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/alcohol-wash, and more information about the varroa mite response is available from www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/varroa.
