Fines aren't the first thing you'd think would raise money for foster kids, but that's just what masters hockey players in Tamworth have been doing.
Tamworth Hockey Association master convener Shurae Kendall, said players were given fines for swearing, using gender terms, and even taking long shots on field.
This year, Ms Kendall said they were convinced by a story from one of their players, that the money they raised through the fines should go to the Hope in a Suitcase charity.
"One of the mums had been a foster carer in the past ... so it was quite close to her," she said.
"She told us some stories about kids she'd taken on, and that they'd arrive without anything.
"One time she had to take a baby, which I think was under a year old, and they arrived with a nappy bag that had two nappies in it, a bottle, and half a tin of formula."
On top of this, Ms Kendall said she found out the North West region has a particularly high rate of children in foster care.
"I know I'm very sheltered ... I didn't even know there were foster children in Tamworth," she said.
"And apparently our region, this North West region is one of the highest in the state."
Looking for a charity that could help foster kids, they found Hope in a Suitcase.
Ms Kendall said the charity gives bags of belongings to kids who often come into care with nothing.
"Often foster children are shuffled around and don't have anything," she said.
"So in these bags are some essential items just to help them feel better, and items that they can keep."
According to Ms Kendall, it was their 40's team who were truly instrumental in getting the money together.
"Our 40's team were all super generous," she said.
"We all pitched-in 50 dollars each ... and then we had a night out while the carnival was on, and sold Chupa-Chups at the bar."
Grand final day will see the players come together to fill bags with items they've bought new from the store.
"We've actually gone out and shopped, bought all of these items and put the bags together," she said.
