Tamworth Hockey Association raises money for foster kids with Hope in a Suitcase charity

Mark Kriedemann
Mark Kriedemann
September 16 2022 - 9:30pm
Tamworth women's masters players have ended the season charitably. Picture supplied

Fines aren't the first thing you'd think would raise money for foster kids, but that's just what masters hockey players in Tamworth have been doing.

Local News

