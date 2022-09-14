The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Elective surgeries on Queen's holiday will go ahead in Hunter New England Local Health District

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated September 14 2022 - 7:14am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson, member for the Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall, executive director for Rural and Regional Health Service Hunter New England Health Susan Heyman, and nurse practitioner Susan Mack gathered outside Tamworth hospital to welcome four nurse practitioners to the region. Video by Eva Baxter

ELECTIVE surgeries with Hunter New England Health will go ahead on the Queen's holiday, provided staff and patients are not otherwise tied up by the day off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.