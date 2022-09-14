The Northern Daily Leader
Tyson James Booby and Joshua Ty Tehoata jailed for up to nine years for shooting at Tamworth police in wild chase

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
September 14 2022 - 7:30am
The bullet holes, some of the police involved in the dramatic chase and arrest, and the car. Pictures by NSW Police and Gareth Gardner

TAMWORTH police officers were forced to swerve their car several times as they were fired upon in an "extremely dangerous" and risky chase that's seen two men jailed for up to nine years.

