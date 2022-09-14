The Northern Daily Leader
Free books are available at the Big W store in Tamworth for the next eight weeks

By Mark Kriedemann
September 14 2022 - 10:30pm
Matt Dustin with the free book display. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A bounty of more than 1000 free books will hit the shelves at Big W in Tamworth Shopping World over the coming eight weeks.

