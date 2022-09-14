A bounty of more than 1000 free books will hit the shelves at Big W in Tamworth Shopping World over the coming eight weeks.
It's part of the Free Books for Kids program, which this year is focused on helping kids with dyslexia, who have difficulty reading.
According to Books at BIG W category manager Meredith Drake, the goal is to expand the pleasure of reading to those for whom it can be a challenge.
"We have made it a priority to ensure these books are inclusive of those with learning differences," she said.
The Disney books have been formatted so lettering is distinct and text is well-spaced, so children with dyslexia can digest the books with ease.
Manager at Big W Tamworth Matt Dustin, said it's been a really popular program in the past and he's very exciting to be doing it again.
"We can't believe it, the seventh time we're doing the Free Books for Kids program in the store at Tamworth," he said.
"It's been awesome to see the kids come into the store very week and get their books.
"It's been a really successful program over the years and you can see the value it bring families in the region."
Mr Dustin said the books have pride of place right up the front of the store.
"The stand is right at the front entrance so kids can come right in and just grab the books," he said.
The number of children affected by dyslexia is another reason why the program could be very popular this year.
According to the Australian Dyslexia Association, up to one in 10 Australians have dyslexia, with an estimated one in five children undiagnosed.
President of Australian Dyslexia Association Jodi Clements, said at the moment there's not a lot out there for kids with dyslexia.
"We have found a lack of dyslexia friendly books that are readily available to purchase for children with dyslexia," she said.
The books on offer will include Frozen, Moana, Toy Story, Beauty and The Beast, and The Little Mermaid.
A new title will be introduced to the shelves each week over the coming eight weeks.
This will give kids plenty of time to find their favourites.
