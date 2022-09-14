AN EYESORE of the city and a hotspot for illegal rubbish dumping will soon be repurposed into sporting fields.
Locks Lane will be burnt, slashed and upgraded to meet the demands of Tamworth's growing sporting community.
Mayor Russell Webb said the makeover would be a better use of space to serve residents.
"If you walk or drive down Locks Lane now you'll see a paddock with a lot of rubbish in it," he said.
"The real answer to the problem there is to clean the site up."
Council voted on Tuesday to allow the Rural Fire Service to undertake a controlled burn of the lane.
Following the burn, council also agreed to allocate $100,000 from the wastewater reserve fund to remove old fences and construct new ones, upgrade the road to allow for heavy vehicle access, prune and remove trees and slash the area for future mowing.
Cr Judy Coates supported the upgrade of the "eyesore" but said consultation with local Aboriginal groups should be conducted to clear the space appropriately.
Cr Coates said the advice should be sought around "cool burns", also known as cultural burns, and the "best way to manage the land".
Cr Marc Sutherland said he couldn't see why the practice couldn't continue for this upcoming burn.
"I know the Aboriginal community are looking at some real opportunities to participate in cultural burns," he said.
"And access to land is the main barrier."
Cr Sutherland said he saw this as a "real opportunity" to support and engage with the Aboriginal community.
"I think our role as council is caring for country and having that facilitated through cultural practice is something I'm glad is supported," he said.
Cr Phil Betts, who is also the chair of the bushfire management committee, said the Rural Fire Service had intentions to implement and expand the use of cultural burns due to their proven effectiveness.
Once the site has been burnt and cleared, Cr Betts said an overall strategic plan should be made for the area and should address a strategy for tree replacement and planting.
The improved presentation of the area will also make it easier for council to access water and sewerage infrastructure that runs underground.
No timeline has been set for the completion of the sports ovals.
Cr Webb said the fields would be rather be developed as the need arises and until then the lane would be maintained by council.
Tess Kelly
