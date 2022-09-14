The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Four new elite nurses recruited for hospitals in Gunnedah, Bingara and Glen Innes as nurse practitioner model hailed as 'part of the solution' for short-staffed hospitals

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated September 14 2022 - 7:52am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson, member for the Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall, executive director for Rural and Regional Health Service Hunter New England Health Susan Heyman, and nurse practitioner Susan Mack gathered outside Tamworth hospital to welcome four nurse practitioners to the region

Four new highly-trained elite nurses have joined up to hospitals in the north west, bolstering the ranks of three small hospitals which are short of doctors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.