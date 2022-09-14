The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

28-year-old police constable charged with assault after April incident at Tamworth licensed premises

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated September 14 2022 - 2:42am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The constable is set to front Tamworth Local Court next month. Picture from file

A POLICE officer has been charged with assault after an incident at a venue in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.