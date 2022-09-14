A POLICE officer has been charged with assault after an incident at a venue in Tamworth.
The 28-year-old male constable is accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, as well as common assault.
The allegations stem from an incident investigators allege occurred at a licensed venue in the city on April 3.
After lengthy investigations by senior police, the officer has been given a court attendance notice to answer the charges in court next month.
The police officer will front Tamworth Local Court in late-October.
Police have confirmed the accused is a male constable but have not revealed where he is stationed, and whether the assault was from an on-duty or off-duty incident.
The Leader has also contacted NSW Police to confirm the officer's work status, and whether he remains on duty while the charges are pending.
The incident was investigated by senior police from the Western Region, and culminated in the charges this month.
