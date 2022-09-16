The Northern Daily Leader

Soccer: Moore Creek captain Ryan Davidson discusses leadership and preliminary finals

By Zac Lowe
September 16 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Davidson loves playing with the Moore Creek Mountain Goats, and that joy has rubbed off on the rest of the team through his captaincy. Picture by Samantha Newsam.

From the outside looking in, leadership appears to have come naturally to Ryan Davidson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.