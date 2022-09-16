From the outside looking in, leadership appears to have come naturally to Ryan Davidson.
The 23-year-old is in his first season with the Moore Creek Mountain Goats, during which time he has captained them to a preliminary final berth against North Companions this weekend.
But, Davidson said, it has not been a lone effort to lead the side.
"I've got plenty of people at the club that I talk to if I'm not sure on something ... they've been really helpful," he said.
"You've got to hear everyone's opinion."
The benefits of captaincy do not appear to have been unilateral, either. The responsibility of the role has resonated well with Davidson, who is currently second on the team's goal-scoring charts.
Though he has always had a good boot, this season's return have been out of character, the midfielder admitted.
"I don't score many usually, so it's good to get a few," Davidson said.
"I don't know why, really ... [the captaincy] definitely gives you a bit more confidence a bit more of a say in everything, which is good."
Having played for Tamworth FC in years prior, Davidson felt the need for a change of scenery in 2021.
In a serendipitous coincidence, it was a well-timed discussion with Mountain Goats coach and goalkeeper, Dean Hoy, that convinced Davidson that a move to Moore Creek might be just what he needed.
"I got chatting to Dean after the [Headspace Tamworth Charity Football event]," he said.
"He said 'Why don't you come have a run?'"
When Hoy intimated that the captaincy was on the table as well, Davidson felt he couldn't ignore the opportunity and quickly commited to the Mountain Goats. His brother, Hayden, ended up following suit soon after.
The move was exactly what Davidson needed, and he "love[s] it" at Moore Creek.
"They've welcomed us well, and I've found a club that I love being at," he said.
"All the blokes are good to be around and we enjoy our time together. That's the most important thing."
That camaraderie will be key this Saturday, against Northies at Scully Park.
Coming off a controversial semi-final loss to OVA, the Mountain Goats are "firing" for another potential shot at the men in red.
But, Davidson said, they will not look past Companions this weekend, who he believes are one of "the fitter and quicker teams of the comp".
"We've just got to focus on this weekend and try to get the job done," he said.
