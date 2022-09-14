The Northern Daily Leader
Tyson James Booby and Joshua Ty Tehoata jailed for shooting at police in wild Tamworth chase

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated September 14 2022 - 1:51am, first published 1:00am
TWO MEN will spend several years behind bars for firing at police to get away during a wild police chase through the streets of Tamworth last year.

