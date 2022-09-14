TWO MEN will spend several years behind bars for firing at police to get away during a wild police chase through the streets of Tamworth last year.
Tyson James Booby, 24, and Joshua Ty Tehoata, 30, were sentenced in Tamworth District Court on Wednesday morning after the pair shot at Tamworth police officers in May 2021.
The pair - who have been behind bars since their dramatic arrest on the Tamworth Golf Course - appeared via video link from custody to learn their fate.
Judge Andrew Coleman said the offending "was extremely dangerous", it was "extremely risky" and put the community in danger, as well as the police "who were simply doing their job".
Judge Coleman said the gun was "fired in a residential area" multiple times by Ty Tehoata as Booby drove erratically and at speed - up to 150km per hour through Tamworth - to get away from the pursuing police.
The court heard bullets ricocheted off the police car as it chased the pair's Ford Territory around the city in the early hours of May 15, 2021.
The court was told Booby had organised to pick up guns from Armidale and was behind the wheel in the when police tried to pull him over after he left McDonald's in Tamworth.
A chase that lasted 33 minutes through Tamworth, Calala, Nemingha and Kootingal eventually ended when Booby crashed the out-of-control car through the fence of the Tamworth Golf Course.
Police gave chase and arrested the pair, before finding the multiple guns in the car which Ty Tehoata had used to fire at police.
Booby was sentenced to a maximum of nine years behind bars, while Ty Tehoata was jailed for seven years ofr his part.
Both could walk free from prison in 2028 and 2026 on parole, after time served.
