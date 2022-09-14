As the Gunnedah Bulldogs women were preparing for their grand final against the Inverell Saints on Saturday, coach Jakob Vearing was unsure if he would attend.
He had been with the team through all the trials and tribulations of the regular season, and become a key figure in galvanising the young squad which had experienced high player turnover throughout the year.
But the birth of his first daughter, Tilly, just three days before the game left him at a crossroads.
"[Potentially not going to the game] crossed my mind, I didn't really know the expectations of what was required of me," Vearing said.
"More so what I could do or provide, because even at this point I'm pretty useless to be honest (laughs)."
The decision was eventually taken out of his hands, when his partner, Maddi Wright, told him that he could not miss the game.
"She's super supportive, and I posed the option [of missing the game] to her and she said 'No bloody way'," Vearing said.
"She said 'I'll be right, and those girls need you'."
The match itself proved to be a high-intensity tussle between to extremely determined and skilled sides.
The Saints, however, emerged victorious by one point due to their pressure and, in Vearing's opinion, willingness to play desperate football.
"By half time, I'd made observations that it was one of those games where, when the ball bounced, it bounced a certain way and it just wasn't our day," he said.
"But at the same time, you do create your own luck and the girls just didn't show the desperation that the Inverell side did."
After more than two years and an incredible run of 39 matches without a loss, Vearing said the Bulldogs' unsuccessful grand final bid came with a surprising sense of relief.
And he believes their defeat will help rekindle the passion for players who might otherwise have gone elsewhere after 2022.
"I'm super-excited to be honest," Vearing said.
"I've always said to the girls, 'You really don't know success until you've met defeat'. I think they've experienced success of a different kind this year.
"They've really come together as a group, really solidified, and we've taken on a lot of new players who are just fantastic girls."
In the short term, Vearing and his partner thought they would have plenty to keep them busy after the final with a new child and renovations to their home.
But less than a week after the conclusion of the football season, he finds himself already missing the game. And he is not alone.
"The girls are already into me," Vearing said.
"In the off-season we start playing AFL 9s between us, and they're already into me about when that will start."
