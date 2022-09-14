Like a child, Mitchell Sheridan is a product of his environment.
The 23-year-old served an apprenticeship under North Tamworth greats, during the club's current golden era.
He was a sponge who absorbed their best traits as players and their most valuable pieces of advice, after making his top-grade debut at age 16 in 2016.
At Dungowan Recreation Reserve on Saturday, Sheridan will call on all that experience when he starts at halfback in the Bears' grand final clash against the Cowboys.
Once best known for his utility value, the diesel mechanic has owned the No 7 jersey since last season.
"Blokes like Scotty Blanch, who have played that position [halfback] before, have really helped me getting into that position and knowing my role and improving what I can do," he said.
In North Tamworth's 44-18 preliminary final win over Moree at Jack Woolaston Oval last Saturday, Sheridan charged on to a pass from Blanch - the Bears' No 9 and captain - and crashed over in the 72nd minute.
Seven minutes earlier, he muscled his way over the line - just like he did in a major semi-final loss to Dungowan at the same ground the previous week.
Before becoming the Bears' first permanent No 7 since Kieran Fisher, who retired following the side's 2019 premiership triumph, Sheridan's preferred position was lock.
As such, the Bears have in the ex-Farrer second-rower a developing playmaker who is not afraid to take on the line.
They also have, according to Bears coach Paul Boyce, someone who will "probably" captain the side in the future.
Sheridan said: "I was lucky enough to play under Kieran [Fisher], and learnt a lot from him."
He added: "Just spending Tuesday and Thursday nights and weekends with him [at training and in games] ... made me the player that I am."
And that player was "comfortable and confident", he said.
Boyce said Sheridan was "a very impressive young man".
"He's been amazing for us this year," Boyce said, adding: "We're quite lucky to have someone like Mitchell Sheridan, and he's just been really good for club."
Sheridan, Boyce continued, had "turned into a genuine leader at the club" - and was "certainly someone that we see as probably a future captain of the club".
Boyce said Sheridan had "struck up a really good combination" on the right edge with veteran second-rower Josh Schmiedel.
"Our right edge has been extremely dangerous, and he's [Sheridan] been a massive part of that."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
