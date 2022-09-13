The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

'No choice': Tamworth Regional Council signs off on $2 million plan to rent offices, refurbish Ray Walsh House

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
September 13 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judy Coates told a council meeting on Tuesday they had "no choice" but to rent out new real estate after being forced out of their building by asbestos. Picture by Peter Hardin

Tamworth council had "no choice" but to spend millions on new furniture, refits and rents for office space for its staff, according councillor Judy Coates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.