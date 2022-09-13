Tamworth council had "no choice" but to spend millions on new furniture, refits and rents for office space for its staff, according councillor Judy Coates.
But the bill will be relatively less costly than it appears, according to council finance staff, in net terms.
Councillors unanimously endorsed a plan to spend $2.2 million to accommodate staff evicted from Ray Walsh House in a meeting on Tuesday night.
Council financial staff told the meeting the multi-million dollar bill would be less significant than it appeared, in net terms.
Council Chief Financial Officer Rami Abu Shaqra said the cost of working at Ray Walsh House was almost exactly the same as the cost of renting new real estate, with the saving almost canceling out the new bill.
"When it comes to the commercial lease, we are actually in a breakeven point, the only extra money that we're spending is on the furniture [worth $357,252]," he said.
Council was forced to find office space for about 120 staff in June after they were forced out of its Ray Walsh House headquarters by asbestos in the 50-year-old building.
Cr Coates told the meeting that they had little choice but to take the step, saying it was the most cost effective option available.
She said the project will be under independent scrutiny, to ensure the project is undertaken correctly - though council didn't go to tender for its ultimate contractor, NSW Public Works.
"We're running a business to support our community, our region ..." she said.
"In terms of the due diligence that has happened to date, I certainly, personally, have no concerns about that."
Mayor Russell Webb said the council had been forced to forgo a tender process because it was an emergency.
"In terms of cost effectiveness I congratulate those who did the work on this," he said.
"In terms of spending community money, we probably could not have got a better outcome under our current circumstances."
Councillor Brooke Southwell said it was unfortunate that Tamworth Regional Council would have to spend the money, but "it is what it is".
"We have put it off as long as we possibly could. I think we have to work in the best interests of our staff making sure everyone's safe," she said.
