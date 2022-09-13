After living in Tamworth for 18 months, Lemuel Silisia has quickly become a beloved member of the community.
The Solomon Islands product arrived in early 2021 with dreams of achieving boxing glory. As part of the federal government's Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme, Silisia has worked in the abattoir since setting down roots in Tamworth.
But when he is not working, the 26-year-old has been busy either training at One2Boxing, taking part in parkrun, or spending time with his church group.
"Lems is just a beautiful person," One2Boxing owner and head coach, Jamie Carroll, said.
"Everyone that comes in falls in love with Lems, we've all adopted him. He's part of our family."
As he has grown more settled within the local community, Silisia's boxing has also begun to flourish.
After struggling in his early amateur bouts in Australia, Silisia was given the opportunity to fight for the Northern NSW 67kg title last month against Luke Ugov, who won a national championship in 2019.
"The first couple of fights that I've had, I tried to do it in the ring but it didn't work out," Silisia said.
"[This time] I just did what the coaches said. The first fights, I was trying to do what I was thinking but it did not work out."
Taking heed of the advice given by Carroll and assistant coach Anthony Rogers paid dividends for Silisia, who scored the TKO win after landing a thunderous overhand right.
As the referee waved off the fight, Silisia took a knee in the ring.
It was in this moment that he thought of both his old family and his new one.
"The win I dedicated to [my late father]. the siblings back home, and my One2Boxing family," Silisia said.
"That's their win. They're the reason why I'm in the in the ring, they motivate me to do it."
Along with the belt that was placed around his waist, Silisia earned a shot at international glory as a result of his victory.
In November of next year, he will represent the Solomon Islands at the Pacific Games, which will take place in Honiara - the Solomon Islands capital.
The competition will also serve as an Olympic qualifying opportunity. If Silisia can get some wins and impress in the ring, he may represent his country at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
But in his mind, there is no question.
"I know that I will be going to the Olympics," Silisia said.
"The standard here in Australia and the standard in the Pacific is really different, it feels like I'm 10 steps ahead.
"I'm just feeling confident now."
The growth Silisia has shown throughout the last year of training, Carroll added, would not have been possible without the input of other gyms in the region.
"[Black "n" Blue Boxing Gunnedah] has been a great help," Carroll said.
"Just having that professional experience that Spike [Syphers] has brought, with Wade Ryan, Enja Prest, and now Albert Nolan. It's good to have those guys close by and willing to give us a hand.
"We've also been sparring with the Armidale guys, and we're going to Taree in October."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.