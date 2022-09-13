Nineteen emerging leaders from Australian agriculture have been awarded prestigious 2023 Nuffield Scholarships at a dinner and conference in Tamworth on Monday evening.
For the first time, Nuffield Australia has awarded more scholarships to women, at a rate of two to one, than men this year to study topics as diverse as productivity, farmer mental health and rural education.
The scholars will travel in Australia and overseas to study innovative ideas, techniques and systems that will benefit their businesses and the broader agricultural industry.
There were five scholarship winners from Queensland, four from NSW, three from Western Australia, two from South Australia and Tasmania and one winner from Victoria, the Northern Territory and the ACT.
Each 2023 scholar receives a $30,000 bursary to invest in travel and research. They will visit, learn from, and collaborate with some of the world's leading agricultural businesses and research institutions.
Read also:
Nuffield Australia chief executive officer, and 2013 Scholar, Jodie Redcliffe, said the scholarships enable producers to learn about farming systems and innovations that can be game-changers for Australian agriculture.
"Nuffield Australia opens the world up for people in agriculture who are brave enough to be out of their comfort zone," Ms Redcliffe said.
"A global perspective enables them to learn, be competitive and grow. We're so excited by this cohort of Nuffield Scholars. They're from a wide range of industries - cropping, fishing, livestock and tree nuts - and we've got every state and territory represented."
Ms Redcliffe said this cohort of scholarship winners will tackle a range of issues that are impacting Australian agriculture. Some of those topics are sector-specific, and others affect the whole industry.
"For example, Aimee Snowden already uses LEGO® to engage people's interest in agriculture and spark an interest in our diverse industry through her business Little BRICK Pastoral. She plans to study agriculture education models that drive immersive experiences and engage curious minds.
"And there's Sarah Crosthwaite, dairy farmer and mental health counsellor from Victoria. She will explore how different agricultural sectors across the world support their producers' mental health, especially in a changing climate.
"From Western Australia, Rebecca Kelly is looking to find or develop resources to help farmers in negotiations with energy companies, for example, if they want to explore or extract resources from their land.
"All our scholars are tackling topics that are important to the sustainability of the industry they love - whether that's by optimising productivity, meeting market requirements, enhancing biosecurity, reducing chemical inputs, adapting to climate change or improving animal welfare."
2023 Nuffield Scholars
NSW
Queensland
Western Australia
South Australia
Tasmania
Northern Territory
Victoria
ACT
About Nuffield Australia
Nuffield Australia has been supporting Australian agriculture for more than 70 years. Nuffield Australia awards scholarships each year to primary producers and people in closely associated industries, to foster personal development and build industry capacity. A Nuffield scholarship lets Australian producers interact with leading and innovative businesses across the globe to find ideas and forge connections that improve our food and fibre value chains, keep our industry one step ahead.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.