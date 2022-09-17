Childcare centres are desperate for staff and some say it's time to get more men on board.
However, finding a male who wants to be a childcare worker can be like looking for a needle in a haystack.
Childcare worker at Milestones Early Learning Centre in the Tamworth CBD, Aaron Myers, said it is challenging at times when he notices how few other males are working in the sector.
"You have a look around and realise there's only one or two doing it and think 'why not go and do something else where there's more guys'," he said.
Mr Myers has worked with only one other male in his five years of childcare.
He said his colleague just found the work "didn't suit him".
"He realised how difficult it is and was like 'oh, I need to do something a bit different' because it was too much for him."
At the end of the day this means the female dominated sector continues to feel the pressure of understaffing, according to Mr Myers.
"We definitely need more guys in here," he said.
Despite his time in childcare being a lonely one when it comes to male colleagues, Mr Myers said it's something he thinks some guys would definitely enjoy.
"You have to get in and give it a go, because it's pretty awesome once you're in it."
His presence at the centre is something he said the parents also find exciting and refreshing.
"They're sort of like 'whoa, what's going on here," he laughed.
"So many people say 'oh, it's so good to see a guy and we definitely need a lot more'."
Nevertheless, people like supervisor at Ekidna Day Care Jenny Todd say there is still a strong stigma that stops many men getting involved.
"I feel like there's such a stigma attached to childcare being such a female dominated work environment," she said.
"It's just really hard to find men that want to work in childcare."
She said while the stigma is also something maintained by the attitude of some parents.
"We often get parents saying they don't want men changing their children's diapers," she said.
Under the current circumstances, childcares need as many people on board as possible, which means looking for more blokes according to Ms Todd.
"At this stage I think all the childcares in town are just looking for any childcare workers," she said.
But beyond the simple need to fill out their ranks, Ms Todd said childcare centres also want men because they bring something different.
"I've personally worked with a male childcare worker before, I've worked with a couple and they're fantastic."
"The interaction they have with the children is different, and the children definitely love having male educators.
"Especially some of the children with trickier behaviours, I found the men could work around their behaviour in a different way."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.