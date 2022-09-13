TAMWORTH Pride hopes to bring the community together this fair day with a bit of friendly competition for a big trophy.
Save the date this October 22 from 9 am to 2 pm for the annual Pride Fair Day and After Party.
READ MORE:
The event includes live music, drag acts, a dog show, after party and the perpetual trophy competition.
The firies hope they can bag the big trophy for the second time around.
"I'm hoping we can get some other teams that will give them a bit of competition, which will make it family friendly fun," she said.
It's only the second year the fair day has been given the green light - COVID put the breaks on the fun.
"We did have great momentum after the first one, but then because it's been so long, it just lost its legs a little bit," Ms Harris said.
"But we're hoping we'll get them all back plus."
The line-up includes Toyota Star Maker Finalist Loren Ryan, TCMF's Best of the Buskers, Matt Barratt, Evelyn Bannoffee, Sheila Work, Luci Dream and The Puppy/Dog Show hosted by Missy Sparkles.
Wests Entertainment Group's Diggers Ballroom is hosting the Technicolour Dream After Party.
Ms Harris said the day is about sharing.
"Pride actually is about inclusivity and community, so its not just about the gays or the lesbians or any single part of LGBTQI, it's about everyone," she said.
Drag Queen Miss Sparkles said she get compliments on the streets of Tamworth for being glamorous.
"Nowadays country towns are more accepting than they used to be, we'll get there," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.