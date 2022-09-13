It was the trip of a lifetime to Europe but Eva Baxter's homecoming to Tamworth has been nothing short of a nightmare.
Two weeks on from her "dream holiday", the Tamworth resident still hasn't seen her bag and Qantas can't find it.
"It's probably the lack of contact that is distressing, because I don't know where my bag or my things are, or who has it or what state it is in," she told the Leader.
"It's been more than two weeks, and I know nothing and Qantas won't tell me anything."
The Leader journalist and three friends trekked around Italy, Greece, Croatia, Slovenia, Paris and London for four weeks, before she spent a night in Sydney.
She then checked her bag in at Sydney Airport for her 45-minute Qantas flight to Tamworth on August 29.
"My bag had everything from my trip, not only clothes, and my essentials, but presents I bought, knick knacks and clothes I got in Europe as well as a number of sentimental items, like jewellery is irreplaceable," she said.
"I've had to buy underwear, all new toiletries, like facewash, deodorant and make up because I don't know when it will turn up now.
"It's so frustrating, and it's very stressful not knowing where it is."
When Eva stepped off the tarmac in Tamworth, her bag was nowhere to be found.
"I was standing there long past anyone else, there was no one around for awhile before one woman gave me a number to chase on Qantas' delayed bag report," she said.
"It said then it's 'searching for your bag' and it's never changed from that."
After multiple attempts to talk to Qantas, Eva is at her wits' end.
"I've been on the phone for so long to them," she said.
"They ask for all my details again, and then they check and they tell me that they're still searching for the bag."
When contacted by the Leader, a Qantas spokesperson said they "were looking into this and will reach out to the customer directly". The spokesperson would not answer questions put to the airline about the bag, or any electronic scanning of where it was last seen or collected.
All bags are routinely scanned and carry barcodes and labels, meaning Eva is so puzzled as to how it could disappear on a 45-minute domestic flight.
"This wasn't a connecting flight, or from overseas," she said.
"My bag got lost on a flight from London to Rome connecting through Amsterdam, but then it was returned to me in a matter of days as I travelled around Italy."
Qantas last week announced its rate of mishandled bags for the month of August was six in 1000.
