The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Matty David Green on bail after sentencing delayed for Tamworth drink driving offence

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
September 16 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drink driver given a chance to prove he can stay off the road as sentencing delayed to next year. File picture

A TAMWORTH man has been given a chance to prove he can stay off the road and "go cold turkey" on the booze after he was caught drink driving again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.