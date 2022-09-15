Music from the Vietnam War era - live in concert at the Capitol Theatre next Friday 23 September at 8pm, is paying tribute to music that shaped an era and defined a generation.
Vividly reimagining the treasured and symbolic songs of the 1960s and 70s that spilled across our airwaves during the Vietnam War, the songs that questioned, stirred and reflected the political turmoil and massive cultural changes happening during one of the most far-reaching and divisive events of the 20th century.
This all-new production brings together a group of outstanding musicians and vocalists to deliver superb interpretations of some of the most iconic pop, folk, soul and rock songs of the time. A projection design backdrop adds compelling storytelling and scenescape elements; depicting the groovy psychedelia of the flower power movement as well as images of the despair, protest and resistance that was flaring in the city streets of America and here in Australia.
Renditions of the songs by Creedence Clearwater Revival, Springfield, The Beatles, Nancy Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, The Animals, The Doors, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix and so many more.
Come and relive the music of the Vietnam War Era, as you sing and dance along to every iconic song!
Good Morning Vietnam, Music from the Vietnam War Era - Live in Concert! Proudly supports Guitars for Vets Australia, with $1 from every ticket sold being donated to their incredible guitar program.
The Sydney Comedy Festival will be tearing up the freeway to Tamworth on Saturday 8 October at 8pm.
Featuring the Festival's funniest in one hilarious night, boasting a line up of veteran favourites and some of the freshest emerging talents, this jam-packed night of pure entertainment will leave you sore from belly laughs!
The line up includes Bart Freebairn: Delightfully odd, a rollercoaster of ideas that will leave you gasping for air, Chris Ryan: Unapologetic and ruthlessly clever, winner of the 2019 Best Newcomer at the Sydney Comedy Festival, Cameron James: Lead comedy writer for SBS's The Feed, he's fast, unpredictable, and full of comedy gold, Suren Jayemanne: Charming and engaging, a master of finding extraordinary insights in the mundane, Bonnie Tangey: Wacky, weird, with a masterfully wicked wit, Elliot Stewart: Far funnier than his 22 years should allow, and yet performing with a maturity and charm beyond his age.
So grab your pals and get your tickets to enjoy to the funniest night of entertainment at the Capitol Theatre - it will be a huge night of laughs!
To purchase tickets visit, entertainmentvenues.com.au, in person at Capitol Theatre Box Office or over the phone on 67675200.
