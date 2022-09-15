The Northern Daily Leader
Theatre Talk || Good Morning Vietnam and Sydney Comedy Festival coming to the Capitol Theatre

By Theatre Talk
Updated September 15 2022 - 2:03am, first published 2:00am
Music from the Vietnam War era - live in concert at the Capitol Theatre next Friday 23 September at 8pm. Picture supplied

GOOD MORNING VIETNAM

Music from the Vietnam War era - live in concert at the Capitol Theatre next Friday 23 September at 8pm, is paying tribute to music that shaped an era and defined a generation.

