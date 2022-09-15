The line up includes Bart Freebairn: Delightfully odd, a rollercoaster of ideas that will leave you gasping for air, Chris Ryan: Unapologetic and ruthlessly clever, winner of the 2019 Best Newcomer at the Sydney Comedy Festival, Cameron James: Lead comedy writer for SBS's The Feed, he's fast, unpredictable, and full of comedy gold, Suren Jayemanne: Charming and engaging, a master of finding extraordinary insights in the mundane, Bonnie Tangey: Wacky, weird, with a masterfully wicked wit, Elliot Stewart: Far funnier than his 22 years should allow, and yet performing with a maturity and charm beyond his age.