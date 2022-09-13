The state's arson squad has been called in to back up local detectives who are hunting an arsonist or group of firebugs behind more than 20 suspicious blazes.
The Leader can reveal almost two dozen fires are under investigation in and around the Uralla area, all believed to be deliberately lit since last year.
The State Crime Command - which has a specialist arson squad - has joined the firebug hunt, alongside New England detectives and Rural Fire Service (RFS) investigators.
"Whether it's one person or a number of people, that is part of our investigation," New England Detective Inspector Kingsley Chapman told the Leader.
"Since last year we have seen in excess of 20 fires under investigation, and they're being treated as suspicious."
Police and fire investigators have found items of interest at the scene of the fires, including blazes on the New England Highway, Racecourse Road and Gostwyck Road in the past two months.
"We had our crime scene officers attended and conduct forensic examinations, and seized a number of items for further forensic testing," Detective Chapman said.
Detective Chapman said the blazes have been spread around the Uralla area, and not deliberately targeted to one area or roadway.
"We're working with the State Crime Command now, local Armidale detectives are leading that investigation with Rural Fire Service investigators," he said.
Police have already doorknocked nearby landholders, captured evidence and now they're turning to the public to find any suspicious vehicles, or person, who has been loitering around.
Detective Chapman said no sheds, houses or stock have been destroyed in the fires, only grassland, but he feared for what was ahead with the warmer months.
"Leading into summer, hence our concerns, with that activity in the region," he said.
"We've had no reports of substantial property damage, these have been grassfires on the side of the road, but they have been acted upon quickly and extinguished."
The latest blaze was sparked on the afternoon of August 30 on Gostwyck Road in Uralla which burnt through more than three hectares, while a suspicious fire off the New England Highway at Kentucky torched 150 acres of grassland on August 26.
"Whether someone on the side of the road, we just need the community to be vigilant and report suspicious activity, particularly anything they might see on the roadside," Detective Chapman said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact New England police on 6738 3510.
