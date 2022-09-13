The Northern Daily Leader
State Crime Command joins New England detectives in hunt for Uralla firebug after more than 20 suspicious fires

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated September 13 2022 - 6:56am, first published 5:40am
New England Detective Inspector Kingsley Chapman said the State Crime Command is working with local detectives. Picture from file

The state's arson squad has been called in to back up local detectives who are hunting an arsonist or group of firebugs behind more than 20 suspicious blazes.

