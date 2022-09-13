The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Moore Creek artist Marie Larkin's show 'I Like Rusty Spoons' hits Tamworth's Weswal Gallery September

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
September 13 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ARTIST Marie Larkin almost put the brushes down forever before making the change in style evident in her new pieces.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.