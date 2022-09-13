ARTIST Marie Larkin almost put the brushes down forever before making the change in style evident in her new pieces.
The Moore Creek local has left pop surrealism behind in the exhibition at Tamworth's Weswal Gallery, open from Wednesday September 14 until October 9.
I Like Rusty Spoons aims to replicate the feeling of a weathered surface, of something grungy and interesting.
"I'm really drawn to things that are weathered and old," she said.
"I really love that patina of age, and the marks that come with time, that there's a history to those things and you can see that history in the marks."
Ms Larkin's earlier work frequently featured the female figure, but having a signature style made her want to break away.
"That risk and joy goes out of it because you know, 'ok I've got to produce a Marie Larkin before this next group show'," she said.
"I found after 12 years that was starting to get me down a bit.
"It had become a grind, just producing work after work - and something got lost along the way."
She cancelled her plans for 2022 and went back to the drawing board.
"In going back to play again, I realised what I'd lost through having to produce work that is recognisably Marie Larkin."
The artist finds the influence of her home in the country is intuitive.
"Even though the land doesn't influence what I actually depict, and it never has - I love where we live," she said.
"I love the view. I love the changing sky. I love the huge skies.
"The country has always been in my bones even though I wasn't brought up there."
Weswal Gallery is hosting the opening night of I Like Rusty Spoons at 5pm Saturday 17.
