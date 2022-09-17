A survivor of a suicide attempt is wondering how she will cope, when funding for Lifeline's Aftercare program is cut at the end of September.
Tamworth local Belinda Edwards relies on Aftercare for her wellbeing, and without her Aftercare coordinator Nadia Donn, Ms Edwards said she doesn't believe she would have made it through.
"If it wasn't for Nadia just taking me one step at a time through the whole process and getting me sorted out ... I don't think I could have survived those first few weeks," she said.
"She has been with me every step of that way, and when there's a hiccup or something goes wrong, she's right there beside me."
With Nadia's help, Ms Edwards has now reached a point where she is able to reflect on what losing the program will mean for people like her.
"I think it's really important that people really understand that these sorts of programs are so important and so imperative," she said.
Ms Edwards is nearing the end of reliance on the program, meaning she'll be able to transition onto other services.
However, she said that for others, this just isn't an option.
"There are participants who cannot go into other organisations and other groups because they're too complex and too high need for them," she said.
"I found that when I first came to Aftercare, I was talking to other organisations and they'd say 'no, you're in crisis mode. We can't help you'.
"And where do I belong in that situation?"
Ms Edwards' Aftercare coordinator Nadia Donn said it is in these situations that Aftercare is absolutely crucial.
"There would be a 24 hour timeframe where we would establish a connection with someone," she said.
"And there was no waitlist and no GP access required."
In the case of Ms Edwards, Ms Donn said they were able to meet her on the very day she was discharged to give her support.
"Belinda was self-referred into our program," Ms Donn said.
"She was discharged from a mental health facility and put on the train with nowhere to reside.
"Lifeline Aftercare picked Belinda up from the train station at 10am in the morning in Tamworth and on that day provided Belinda with one-on-one emotional support."
With the cessation of Aftercare funding, Ms Donn said many of those she's supported through the program are very unsure about their next steps.
She said she's also been rocked by the news.
"I am absolutely devastated at the cessation of our program," she said.
Funding for the program has come from the Primary Health Network (PHN).
In a statement, the PHN said "funding has been supplied until September to allow client transition planning to be completed."
However, according to Ms Donn, some don't feel they can transition in the little time that is left for Aftercare.
"We're watching and standing beside people we've supported who are asking 'what happens now? Where do I go now'," she said.
Ms Donn said Aftercare provided a holistic service, for which there is no substitute at this stage.
"Those who participated in our program had access to face-to-face, telephone, and online support," she said.
"They had access to support 24 hours a day and seven days a week.
"As a coordinator, we would connect as a peer-support network to people holistically."
Ms Edwards said that once the program is gone, all of that support will be gone too.
"There is no program that covers the support that Aftercare does," she said.
"There's a number of services you can access online.
"But if you're in a really deep crisis mode, being able to get online and find those sites is incredibly difficult."
