Former Inverell High School students Anke McMahon and Luke Williams were on the first episode of Extreme Weddings

Mitchell Craig
Mitchell Craig
September 13 2022 - 4:00am
INVERELL provided a groom and wedding celebrant when the first episode of Extreme Weddings: Australia aired on television.

