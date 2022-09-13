A North West woman is set to travel to the United Kingdom to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.
Shanna Whan, from Narrabri, has met Her Majesty virtually earlier this year after being named the 2022 Australian of the Year Local Hero.
On Tuesday morning, it was announced Ms Whan was one of 10 Australians chosen to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, alongside the Governor General David Hurley and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Ms Whan - who still lives in Narrabri - overcame her own battle with alcoholism and founded Sober in the Country in 2015.
The organisation raises awareness of alcoholism in the bush, supporting rural Australians with an addiction, and spreading the message that it was ok to say no.
The Queen's funeral will be held on September 19 at Westminster Abbey.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
