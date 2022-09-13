Ahead of their semi-final clash against Souths United FC on Saturday, North Companions had finished the regular season ranked higher, with a better goal differential, and with fewer players out injured.
But head coach Andrew Mahony knew there was still a very real chance they could lose.
"They can be an absolute danger side," Mahony said of Souths.
"They have lots of speed, lots of commitment, and lots will to win. You always get 100 per cent for the 90 minutes."
Northies knew they had to "hang in for the grind", and managed to do so for a 3-0 victory which ended Souths' season and propelled Companions through to a preliminary final this weekend against the Moore Creek Mountain Goats.
But before that game has even begun, Mahony expects the perennial issue of player availability to raise its head.
This time, however, it is due to a late change to the start time of the match.
Initially listed to begin at 3pm on Saturday, the game has been pushed back to 7.30pm at Scully Park. This, Mahony said, has caused headaches and clashing schedules for a number of his side, a number of whom may not be able to play.
"We may have even lost our club captain," he said.
"I think we had some players with some commitments to travel to Sydney after the game ... so I think the change in time has meant that we might be down a couple of players."
Exactly how many players they will lose, Mahony is "yet to confirm", but those who will play are all likely never to have set foot on Scully Park for a game of soccer before.
They are, he said, "really excited" to tread Tamworth's most esteemed sporting ground, which he believes will provide a "really good spectacle" for local sporting fans.
"The Goats are a great to play," Mahony said.
"There's been some really good games between us and the last game was played in a really good spirit as well. They'll come out hard."
The pressure, he believes, is largely off the young and relatively inexperienced Northies lineup.
As many of the players are in their teens, Mahony believes their "youth may be an advantage".
"Not having too much knowledge, they could just go out there, give it their all, and not overthink it," he said.
"It could be an advantage for the younger guys. I'm really looking forward to seeing how they respond this weekend."
