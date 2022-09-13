The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

One man dead in crash on New England Highway near Uralla

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated September 13 2022 - 2:08am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police and paramedics were called to the New England Highway accident. Picture from file

A MAN has died after a car accident on the New England Highway near Uralla on Tuesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.