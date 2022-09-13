A GETAWAY driver has been jailed for leading police on a chase through Tamworth after holding up a service station.
Michael Hines fronted Tamworth District Court via video link from custody yesterday when he was ordered to spend a total of two-years-and-eight-months behind bars.
The 31-year-old had pleaded guilty to robbery in company and sparking a police pursuit. Further offences were taken into account.
Hines was with a co-accused man, who remains before the court, when he entered the North Store service station on Marius Street after midnight on August 30 last year.
A cash drawer which had just been filled with $500 was handed over after another man told the staff member behind the counter he was armed.
"I got a knife, give me all your money," the court heard the other man said.
Judge Andrew Coleman said the server was working alone at night and even though there was no violence, there was a threat.
"The victim was a vulnerable person," he said in his judgment.
Hines admitted to grabbing the till tray, running outside and jumping behind the wheel of a green Ford Territory, despite having a disqualified licence.
Hines pulled out onto the wrong side of Marius Street with no headlights on just as a highway patrol car was returning to the police station opposite.
They turned on their lights and sirens and saw the Ford travelling on the wrong side of the road at about 100km per hour - more than double the signposted speed limit - along Brisbane Street.
Police gave chase through Tamworth streets.
READ ALSO:
"The offending involved driving on the wrong side of the road ... in suburban streets at speeds of up to 140km per hour," Judge Coleman said.
"There were thankfully no pedestrians in the area."
Officers lost sight of the vehicle in the brickworks area in West Tamworth.
The green four-wheel-drive was found with a few coins still in the cash drawer.
Police arrested Hines at a home later that morning.
Judge Coleman said limited planning had gone into the robbery, though the car had been to the service station to scope it out.
Public defender Stuart Bouveng handed up a specialist medical report and the court heard details of the difficult life circumstances Hines had faced.
Mr Bouveng said Hines had told him that for the first time in about 20 years he is "not chasing" drugs in custody and wants to do a rehabilitation program.
Judge Coleman found special circumstances in the case.
With time served, Hines will be eligible for parole in late April next year.
The co-accused man has yet to enter pleas to the allegations against him.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.