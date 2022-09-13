The Northern Daily Leader
Court

Curtis Vickery-Baxter sentenced for spray painting string of cars in South Tamworth while intoxicated

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
September 13 2022 - 7:30am
Police caught two men red-handed after scores of cars in South Tamworth were vandalised with spray paint. Picture by Peter Hardin

A TEENAGER was drunk and being an "idiot" when he and a mate painted the town red, leaving a trail of spray painted vehicles in South Tamworth.

