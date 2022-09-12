A MAN is recovering in Tamworth hospital with serious injuries after his ute slammed into a train near Gunnedah.
The 24-year-old has been in hospital for a week, recovering from his injuries after the collision at a level rail crossing near Curlewis.
Police say the man is incredibly lucky to survive the crash after the ute struck the train which was travelling at about 80km per hour on the track just after 6am on September 6.
Highway officers said the main was behind the wheel of the silver ute and failed to stop at the level crossing and slammed into the train travelling past, east of the Curlewis village.
He was the sole occupant of the ute.
READ ALSO:
Witnesses alerted emergency services who rushed to the scene, including police, paramedics, Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Gunnedah, as well as the Curlewis brigade of the Rural Fire Service (RFS).
The man was treated for multiple injuries and rushed to Tamworth hospital, where police said he remains.
"The driver of the vehicle was conveyed to Tamworth hospital and is currently under sedation with suspected fractures," a spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed on Tuesday morning.
"Drivers are reminded to stay vigilant and obey level crossing signs."
The force of the crash crumpled the car, which was destroyed in the incident.
The crash is under investigation, but police said no one on the train was injured.
Rail authorities were also alerted to the incident and travelled to the scene.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.