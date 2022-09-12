Members of the Tamworth community are being invited to extend their condolences at the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
A condolence book is available to sign at the office of Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson.
Mr Anderson said the community had expressed an enormous amount of sadness over the passing of the Queen on Friday, with many sharing their thoughts in private and on social media.
"The passing of Queen Elizabeth has affected many in our community and I know there will be many more days and weeks spent reflecting on her 70 years of service," Mr Anderson said.
"The Queen touched many in our community on her visit to Tamworth in 1977. Many have shared personal experiences of that visit, seeing her open Ray Walsh House and meeting local school children and community members.
"Many have contacted my office wishing to share their condolences with the Royal Family and I have made a condolence book available in my office should anyone wish to share those condolences."
Mr Anderson said the messages will be sent to Buckingham Palace "cementing our community's strong relationship with the Queen".
Anyone who wishes to sign the condolence book can do so between 9am and 5pm on business days at 13 Fitzroy Street, Tamworth, prior to September 23.
"While we mourn her passing, we give thanks for a lifetime of public duty to the Crown. The Commonwealth, and to the people of our country, our state, and our region," Mr Anderson said.
"May she rest in peace. God save the King."
