ALMOST 250 people have been caught drink driving across the Tamworth, Gunnedah and Narrabri areas since the start of the year.
The rapidly rising figure has alarmed senior Tamworth officers, who believe lives are being lost because of "selfish" people.
Since January 1, 248 people have been charged with drink driving in the Oxley Police District which covers the three bigger towns, but also smaller areas stretching from Willow Tree, out to Pilliga, past Bendemeer and east to Walcha.
"Across Oxley, there has been 19 serious crashes this year that have had alcohol as a major factor this year, which is huge," Highway Patrol Inspector Kelly Wixx told the Leader.
She said that was before speed, using a mobile phone or seatbelts were even factored in - the other biggest contributors to fatals and serious crashes.
In the same area, 201 people have been nabbed for driving with an illicit drug in their system.
In the New England district, eight crashes have been blamed on alcohol, while 186 people have been charged with drink driving.
The drug driving rate is much worse in that area, nearly doubling Oxley's numbers, with 406 detected by positive roadside drug tests.
"That is 607, that is a lot, and that's since January 1, and doesn't include anything from this month where we've already had detections," Inspector Wixx said.
"It's scary."
Across the Oxley and New England areas, 14 people have been killed in crashes since January 1.
"That's 14 families who don't have a loved one coming home," Inspector Wixx said.
Operation Fume - a two-day blitz to saturate local roads - finished on Saturday, but police warn there will be more because the numbers aren't good.
Inspector Wixx said there were "multiple detections for people doing the wrong thing".
"For me this is so worrying, keeping people safe on the roads is my biggest priority," Inspector Wixx said.
"I certainly won't stop tasking my staff to target anybody who is out on the road placing other road users at risk.
"Drinking and driving or using drugs and driving is such a selfish thing to do, and it could cost a life."
