Even Bikies are not immune to thoughts of suicide according to Tamworth man Troy Windle.
In memory of his friend and many others in their community, Mr Windle came together with friends on the weekend to ride on World Suicide Day.
"I've lost two uncles and two cousins to suicide, and three friends from high school in Muswellbrook too," he said.
Amongst his group of riders Mr Windle said they all have some connection with suicide.
For Mr Windle it's particularly hard hearing about people he's always thought were stable with families taking their own life.
He said you never know who it's going to affect, as torment can often lay hidden beneath a smile.
"I only found out a few months ago that a bloke I've gotten to know over the last 12 years also took his own life here in Tamworth earlier this year."
"He was always safe, a good worker, rode a Harley, always had a smile on his face.
"It just saddens me that people with children take their own lives."
Even though suicide isn't something Mr Windle has ever contemplated, he said he understands how a person can loose themselves.
Despite experiencing homelessness, unemployment, and separation from his children, Mr Windle said he's always been resilient.
"Even though I don't see them, I still never would cross that line ... but many have fallen," he said.
"Just about everyone I've spoken to has a story to tell about someone who has committed suicide.
"The impact it has had on families left behind is just tragic."
