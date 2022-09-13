The Tamworth Gymnastics Club is celebrating two new state champions.
Seven gymnasts from the Northern Inland Credit Union-sponsored club recently travelled to Sydney for the Level 5-7 NSW State Championships.
Again showing they are one of the strongest clubs in NSW, they returned with a number of medals.
Bonnie Bachali and Lashay Connor were the outstanding gymnasts from the contingent with both winning the overall gold in their respective divisions.
Bachali place second on vault and floor and third on bars to place first overall for Level 6 Division 2, while Connor medalled on all four apparatus, placing first on vault and beam, second on bars and third on floor to take the gold medal overall for Level 6 Division 4.
Both girls were part of the Country team that placed first overall against the strong City team.
Emma George was meanwhile a member of the Level 5 Country team and had a good competition for her first state event on the level, club coach Jan McGinnity said.
Amity Wall, competing on Level 5 Junior, picked up gold on the vault and 11th overall, while Scarlett Riley (Level 5) placed fourth overall and Shayla Gordon (Level 6) was 16th overall.
"Both girls had a good competition and represented the club well," McGinnity said.
Competing on Level 7, Sidney Turner finished first on vault and fifth overall "and competed well all competition".
The club is now preparing for the team challenge it will host next month.
