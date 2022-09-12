AN ARMIDALE man has had a night not to remember after he became the first to be banned from every pub in town.
The 49-year-old was also slugged with a hefty fine by police after he allegedly turned on security officers at a hotel in Beardy Street in Armidale.
Police allege he "threw punches" at the security staff on September 4 - four days after the city-wide barred from one, barred from all policy was introduced.
New England Police told the Leader the man was booted, and banned from all hotels within 72 hours of the violent encounter.
A spokesperson confirmed the town's liquor accord met within three days of the Sunday incident and voted to bar the man.
The spokesperson said "this was an example straight after the warnings" and it was a policy that they're "not afraid to use".
"The liquor accord met very quickly, and agreed and had the decision made in 72 hours, that's the idea of it," the spokesperson said.
Police issued the man a $550 penalty notice for offensive behaviour.
"It is really sad to see that the Armidale liquor accord had to use this within its first several days, however it is very clear, violence and/or anti-social behaviour in any form in and around licensed premises will not be tolerated," the spokesperson said.
The policy means anyone who gets barred from a licensed venue will get the boot from every other one across town from three months to a year, based off set criteria.
It includes everything from bottle shops to Chinese restaurants, hotels and bars.
At the launch of the event on August 31, Armidale's police officer-in-charge Inspector Darren Williams said police were united with the accord in supporting the initiative.
"If you play up, you're out," he said.
At the time, liquor accord chair John Cassidy said the hospitality industry had been burned by the pandemic and worker shortages and needed to be able to welcome families back into their venues.
"They don't have to worry about the fights and the ruckus that can happen," he said.
