The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Armidale man becomes first to be barred from one, barred from all pubs in town under new liquor accord policy

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated September 12 2022 - 7:09am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police and representatives from licensed premises discuss the policy in late-August in Armidale. Picture by Rachel Gray

AN ARMIDALE man has had a night not to remember after he became the first to be banned from every pub in town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.