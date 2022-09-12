Businesses are tossing up whether to stay open, close or do something in between on the public holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II's death.
The National Day of Mourning will fall on Thursday 22 September, the Prime Minister announced.
For businesses with an appointment system - the snap holiday has an extra layer of stress.
READ MORE:
Thursday happens to be hair salon Price Attack's busiest day.
Teena Walmsley, owner and hairdresser, was in the midst of rescheduling when she spoke to the Leader.
"It's not worthwhile staying open with public holiday rates for employees," she said.
"It affects our business greatly.
"That's one of our longest trading days and can be one of our biggest income days as well."
The salon was booked up for almost the full day - which Ms Walmsley said is a lot of lost income.
In order to reschedule, she must personally call each person who had booked, to attempt to fit them in a different slot.
With bookings made four to six weeks in advance, and busy schedules - the process is not easy.
Tamara Private Health clinic will be rescheduling some services such as day programs and day infusion services where clinically appropriate, a Ramsay Healthcare spokesperson said.
Due to the disruption of COVID-19 on elective surgery - some surgical and procedural lists will proceed as planned.
The spokesperson said rosters are being updated to allow for expected changes to employees' work availability due to the holiday.
Local health districts are being encouraged to retain as much of their planned elective surgery on September 22 as possible, subject to staff availability.
"Obviously many of us feel great sadness following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II but as Health Minister, it is my role to ensure our hospitals continue to perform necessary activity where possible, while also respecting the protocols that have been put in ace to mark this special day," Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.
"Surgical activity has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic at various stages in recent years - with suspensions and reductions in activity - and NSW Health is working hard, in collaboration with our private hospital partners, to ensure everyone receives the procedures they need as soon as possible."
Accommodation businesses looking to cash in on a long weekend to start the holiday period might be disappointed.
The day of mourning falls just one day prior to the last day of school before Spring holidays.
The day falling on a Thursday isn't ideal for Country Capital Motel manager Luke Harris.
He expects it might boost business only slightly.
Plumes on the Green owner Leesa Riedl has seen an uptick in bookings because of the Stay NSW vouchers.
But she said it has been pretty quiet otherwise.
A national memorial service in the Great Hall of Australian Parliament House in Canberra will be broadcast live at 11am and begin with one minute's silence on the National Day of Mourning.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.