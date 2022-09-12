The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

The National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II has Tamworth businesses scrambling

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated September 12 2022 - 8:15am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chayse Smith with Price Attack retail manager Donna Marks. Picture by Eva Baxter

Businesses are tossing up whether to stay open, close or do something in between on the public holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II's death.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.