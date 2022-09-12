JOE Miller had already been informing local Aboriginal communities on how to respond to a stroke when he suffered one himself.
The Tamworth man was awarded Senior Volunteer of the Year in awards acknowledging their efforts in NSW.
"Having a stroke was the furthest thing from my own mind," Mr Miller said.
"I was down here at Northgate Shopping Centre when I had my first one.
"I lost control of my arm, went to put a pie in my mouth and it ended up on my forehead."
READ MORE:
The First Nations man has had a total of five strokes.
"The last one I had, for anyone who's been out deep sea fishing on a big swell, that's how it was - up and down," he said.
"I didn't think I was gonna still be here."
The Stroke Foundation nominated Mr Miller for educating hundreds of people, particularly Aboriginal communities, on how to recognise and respond to early signs of stroke.
He was "dumbfounded" to have won.
"I didn't realise that I've done so much to help people," he said.
The Uralla Historical Society won Volunteer Team of the Year for their most recent exhibition Spaces Make Lace in McCrossin's Mill - a once derelict building the group saved from demolition and turned into a popular museum.
Society member Kent Mayo said being recognised was a nice acknowledgement.
"Volunteering is becoming increasingly rare, so it's great to see that there are still awards for volunteer organisations and for individuals."
The New England and Northern Inland award winners for individual and team categories were announced September 8.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.